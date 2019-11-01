Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,173,965,000 after buying an additional 471,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,939,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,131,000 after buying an additional 455,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,533,000 after buying an additional 758,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,806,000 after buying an additional 137,637 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,953. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 24,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $1,464,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,740,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. UBS Group increased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

