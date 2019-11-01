Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 160 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,741,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 390,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,343,000 after acquiring an additional 207,051 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.10.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.03. 2,481,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,899. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,265.15, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $5,725,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,414 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.