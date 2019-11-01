Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 459,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,217. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 121.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 62.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

