Verizon Communications Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 32,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

