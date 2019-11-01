Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.