Verra Mobility Corp Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Verra Mobility in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRRM. Bank of America raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

VRRM opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $69,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $108,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.