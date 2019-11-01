Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $0.18 to $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 180,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $303,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $650,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $102,906.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $794,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

