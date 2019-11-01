Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,540. The company has a market cap of $480.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VKTX shares. CIBC started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

