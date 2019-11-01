Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NIC were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NIC by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 549,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in NIC by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 797,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 461,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIC by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 419,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.22. 352,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

