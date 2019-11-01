Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $328,000 Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,497.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $32,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,661. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $127.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

