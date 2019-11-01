Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 800 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Plexus were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 212.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth about $1,746,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 48.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 10.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. 257,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.02 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $951,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,665.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,589.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,841 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

