Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $273,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

CRUS stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. 1,999,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,085,630.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 8,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $342,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.