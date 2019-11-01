Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,481. National Presto Industries Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $601.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

