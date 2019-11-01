Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.05. 19,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,038. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSH. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

