Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.93 price objective on the stock.

TSE VGZ opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.67 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

