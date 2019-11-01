Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,153.06

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,153.06 and traded as high as $1,265.00. Vitec Group shares last traded at $1,256.00, with a volume of 2,056 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vitec Group from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.13 million and a PE ratio of 19.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,246.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,153.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £55,900 ($73,043.25). Also, insider Richard Tyson acquired 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) per share, with a total value of £29,830.96 ($38,979.43).

Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

