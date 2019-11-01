Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €193.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €193.00 ($224.42) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €184.26 ($214.26).

VOW3 stock opened at €170.70 ($198.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 12-month high of €176.30 ($205.00). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €160.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.70.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

