Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €180.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €211.00 ($245.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.46 ($213.32).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €3.88 ($4.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €170.70 ($198.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,439,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 12-month high of €176.30 ($205.00).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

