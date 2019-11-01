Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Trading Down 13.9%

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) fell 13.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.59 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.62 ($0.09), 2,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.69 ($0.10).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 million and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

Volta Finance Company Profile (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

