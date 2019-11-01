Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 196 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has been assigned a SEK 196 price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a SEK 127 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 135 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Volvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 158.60.

Shares of STO:VOLV-B opened at SEK 144.40 on Wednesday. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is SEK 139.97 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 141.01.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

