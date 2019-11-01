W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRA. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.44.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 purchased 96,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.61 per share, with a total value of $6,239,775.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 198,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.42 per share, with a total value of $12,563,248.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 493,970 shares of company stock valued at $31,703,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 77.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 47.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 154.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 12.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

