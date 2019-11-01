Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

VOT stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,325. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $111.78 and a 12 month high of $154.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

