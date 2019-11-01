Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €83.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.00 ($86.05).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW opened at €68.71 ($79.90) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €65.50 and its 200-day moving average is €66.15. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 1-year high of €79.38 ($92.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.