Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will report $134.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.70 million. Washington Federal reported sales of $138.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full-year sales of $538.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.90 million to $542.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $565.91 million, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $581.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,764. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

