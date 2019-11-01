Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives Hold Rating from UBS Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.87.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $83.74. 5,788,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,596. Wayfair has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $61,843.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,492,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $39,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $459,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,751 shares of company stock worth $3,259,991. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after purchasing an additional 497,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $59,990,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,070,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,400,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

