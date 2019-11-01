Wayfair (NYSE:W) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:W opened at $82.23 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $95,572.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $39,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $459,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,751 shares of company stock worth $3,259,991 over the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.51.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

