Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $102.00. The stock had previously closed at $116.87, but opened at $101.08. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wayfair shares last traded at $82.23, with a volume of 12,471,723 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $661,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,610,451.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,991 in the last three months. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 625.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $1,635,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wayfair by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 218.0% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -9.62 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.