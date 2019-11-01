Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. 49,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,942. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

