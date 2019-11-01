Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.85% of Welbilt worth $44,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $135,031,000. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Welbilt by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,764,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,707,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Welbilt by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Welbilt by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,323,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 630,725 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE WBT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,356. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.67. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,010.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

