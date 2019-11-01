WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $300.00 and last traded at $297.72, with a volume of 320672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.99.

The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile (NYSE:WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

