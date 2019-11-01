Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,464,008. The company has a market capitalization of $229.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.