Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Cut by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423,760 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $27,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,987 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

