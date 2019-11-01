Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $270.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.52.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $59.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.05. 587,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.68. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,905.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,257. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,040,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after purchasing an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

