West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.02.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

