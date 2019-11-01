Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Western Digital updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS.

WDC stock traded down $10.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 22,281,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,781. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.66.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

