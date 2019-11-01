Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.66.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,613,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,700. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.