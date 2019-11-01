Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Trading Up 7.7% Following Earnings Beat

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) was up 7.7% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $74.71 and last traded at $74.69, approximately 1,840,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,003,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.18.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,048,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,072,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.