Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in Westrock by 5.4% during the second quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 7,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. 33,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

