WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in WEX by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in WEX by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.64. 437,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. WEX has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

