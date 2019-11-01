Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 41,468,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,441,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $286.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.