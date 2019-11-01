WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of WOW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 1,792,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,703. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $524.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 534,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $3,071,650.00. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $49,974.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 729,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

