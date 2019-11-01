William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. 664,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.52. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $422,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,340.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $42,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,680. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

