Williams Capital Upgrades IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to Hold

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Williams Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Williams Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

IDACORP stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $108.03. 303,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDACORP news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 853.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

