Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Brian Daniel Hazelton Sells 5,113 Shares of Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WGO stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $13,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

