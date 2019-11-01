WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,470 shares during the period. WP Carey accounts for approximately 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $168,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.44.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.