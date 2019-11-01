WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,160 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,120.42 ($14.64).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 966.40 ($12.63) on Monday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,047 ($13.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 973.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 959.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. WPP’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

