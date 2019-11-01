WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Trading Up 0.1%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.63 and last traded at C$13.57, approximately 64,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$13.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIR.U shares. CIBC increased their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$14.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $774.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

