Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 90.37%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Wyndham Destinations updated its FY19 guidance to $5.54-5.62 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $92,724.80. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.16 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $667,440 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

