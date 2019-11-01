Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 764,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of WYND traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $92,724.80. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $227,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,007 shares of company stock worth $667,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

