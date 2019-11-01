York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of York Water worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in York Water by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in York Water by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. York Water Co has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $566.64 million, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that York Water Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

YORW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

